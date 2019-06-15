JUST IN
Aster DM Healthcare gets revision in credit ratings from ICRA

Aster DM Healthcare announced that ICRA has revised the ratings for bank facilities availed by the company as follows -

ICRA has upgraded the Credit Rating of Long-term bank facilities from ''ICRA BBB+ (Positive)'to 'ICRA A- (Stable)' for the long-term facilities of the Company.

ICRA has reaffirmed the Credit Rating of 'ICRA A2+' for the short-term facilities of the Company.

First Published: Sat, June 15 2019. 16:57 IST

