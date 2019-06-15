Aster DM Healthcare gets revision in credit ratings from ICRA

-
Aster DM Healthcare announced that ICRA has revised the ratings for bank facilities availed by the company as follows -
ICRA has upgraded the Credit Rating of Long-term bank facilities from ''ICRA BBB+ (Positive)'to 'ICRA A- (Stable)' for the long-term facilities of the Company.
ICRA has reaffirmed the Credit Rating of 'ICRA A2+' for the short-term facilities of the Company.
