Aster DM Healthcare gets revision in credit ratings from ICRA

DM Healthcare announced that has revised the ratings for availed by the company as follows -

has upgraded the Credit Rating of Long-term from '' BBB+ (Positive)'to 'ICRA A- (Stable)' for the long-term facilities of the Company.

ICRA has reaffirmed the Credit Rating of 'ICRA A2+' for the short-term facilities of the Company.

