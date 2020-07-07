NBCC (India) Q4 PAT down 42% at 79 cr

The company's consolidated net profit fell 42.3% to Rs 78.98 crore on 16.8% decline in net sales to Rs 2568.73 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY20 stood at Rs 99.57 crore, down by 53.2% from Rs 212.93 crore in Q4 FY19. Current tax expenses declined 83.5% on a year-on-year (YoY) basis to Rs 16.76 crore in the fourth quarter.

The project management consultancy (PMC) segment revenue stood at Rs 2,324.34 crore (down 17.5%) and real estate segment revenue was at Rs 123.35 crore (down 20.5%) while engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) segment revenues were at Rs 121.03 crore (up 6.5%) in the March quarter.

Shares of NBCC (India) jumped 5.36% to Rs 26.55 after the counter witnessed multiple block deals in trade today.

On the BSE, the counter clocked a volume of 22.33 lakh shares as against its average trading volume of 8.62 lakh shares in the past one quarter. The stock surged 10.91% to hit a high of Rs 1382.10 on BSE in early trade today.

On the NSE, the scrip added 5.74% to Rs 26.70. The counter clocked a volume of 4.38 crore shares as compared with its average trading volume of 1.08 crore shares in the past one quarter. The stock spurt 10.89% to hit a high of Rs 28 on NSE in early trade today.

NBCC (India) provides civil engineering construction services. The firm operates through three segments: Project Management Consultancy (PMC), Real Estate Development & Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC).

As of 31 March 2020, the Government of India held 61.75% stake in NBCC (India).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)