Business Standard

Volumes jump at Supreme Industries Ltd counter

Capital Market 

Supreme Industries Ltd saw volume of 23267 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 14.45 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1610 shares

IIFL Wealth Management Ltd, Brigade Enterprises Ltd, Linde India Ltd, Affle India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 07 July 2020.

Supreme Industries Ltd saw volume of 23267 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 14.45 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1610 shares. The stock dropped 0.78% to Rs.1,151.00. Volumes stood at 1471 shares in the last session.

IIFL Wealth Management Ltd witnessed volume of 17885 shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 14.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1261 shares. The stock increased 0.74% to Rs.994.45. Volumes stood at 328 shares in the last session.

Brigade Enterprises Ltd registered volume of 1.43 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 6.51 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 21950 shares. The stock rose 2.89% to Rs.154.75. Volumes stood at 79671 shares in the last session.

Linde India Ltd notched up volume of 32239 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 4.65 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6929 shares. The stock rose 7.83% to Rs.666.40. Volumes stood at 5064 shares in the last session.

Affle India Ltd clocked volume of 16454 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 4.63 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3555 shares. The stock gained 5.00% to Rs.1,680.05. Volumes stood at 1589 shares in the last session.

First Published: Tue, July 07 2020. 11:00 IST

