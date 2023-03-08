G R Infra receives completion certificate for project in MP

The civil construction company on Monday announced that it has received a completion certificate for Madhya Pradesh-based project awarded under the Bharatmala Pariyojana on EPC mode.

The scope of the project involved construction of eight lane access‐controlled expressway carriageway from Bawadi Village Near Shivgarh of Ratlam District to Ranni village of Jhabua District in the state of Madhya Pradesh. The cost of the project was Rs 1,047 crore.

The completion certificate has been issued by the authority's engineer and the project has been declared fit for entry into commercial operation with effect from 20 February 2023.

G R Infraprojects is an integrated road engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company largely focused on road sector. The company has also recently diversified into projects in the railway sector.

The company's consolidated net profit zoomed to Rs 323.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 145.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 12.10% YoY to Rs 2,191.88 crore in Q3 FY23.

Shares of G R Infraprojects were down 0.62% to currently trade at Rs 997 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)