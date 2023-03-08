Sonata Software Ltd Slips 2.81%, S&P BSE IT Sector index Shed 1.19%

Sonata Software Ltd has added 30.44% over last one month compared to 2.28% fall in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 0.96% drop in the SENSEX

Sonata Software Ltd fell 2.81% today to trade at Rs 800.05. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is down 1.19% to quote at 29548.23. The index is down 2.28 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Mphasis Ltd decreased 2.13% and Birlasoft Ltd lost 2.06% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went down 14.34 % over last one year compared to the 12.17% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Sonata Software Ltd has added 30.44% over last one month compared to 2.28% fall in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 0.96% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 5778 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 47965 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 832 on 06 Mar 2023. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 457.5 on 20 Jun 2022.

