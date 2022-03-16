Bharat Forge Ltd up for third straight session

Bharat Forge Ltd is quoting at Rs 673.9, up 3.2% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 14.02% in last one year as compared to a 14.88% jump in NIFTY and a 1.59% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

Bharat Forge Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 673.9, up 3.2% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.49% on the day, quoting at 16912.1. The Sensex is at 56605.23, up 1.49%. Bharat Forge Ltd has slipped around 4.26% in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 30.63 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

