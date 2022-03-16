Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd sees good buying support

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 772.85, up 1.53% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 7.66% in last one year as compared to a 14.88% jump in NIFTY and a 1.59% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 10.2% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10131.3, up 1.87% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.43 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 38.78 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 23.51 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

