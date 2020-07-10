NBI Industrial Finance Company standalone net profit rises 420.67% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 317.28% to Rs 10.14 crore

Net profit of NBI Industrial Finance Company rose 420.67% to Rs 9.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 317.28% to Rs 10.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 204.94% to Rs 12.96 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 128.62% to Rs 14.38 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

