South Indian Bank standalone net profit rises 11.45% in the June 2020 quarter

Total Operating Income decline 0.42% to Rs 1886.88 crore

Net profit of South Indian Bank rose 11.45% to Rs 81.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 73.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Total Operating Income declined 0.42% to Rs 1886.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1894.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1886.881894.8559.6568.07110.60112.62110.60112.6281.6573.26

