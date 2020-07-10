JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Sangal Papers standalone net profit rises 21.05% in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

South Indian Bank standalone net profit rises 11.45% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Total Operating Income decline 0.42% to Rs 1886.88 crore

Net profit of South Indian Bank rose 11.45% to Rs 81.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 73.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Total Operating Income declined 0.42% to Rs 1886.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1894.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Total Operating Income1886.881894.85 0 OPM %59.6568.07 -PBDT110.60112.62 -2 PBT110.60112.62 -2 NP81.6573.26 11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, July 10 2020. 18:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU