NCC gallops on bagging new orders in December

NCC rose 3.99% to Rs 59.95 after the company said it received fifteen new orders totaling Rs 8,890 crore in December 2020.

NCC said the orders are received from central/state government agencies and do not include any internal orders. The contracts are need to be executed in a time span ranging from 6 to 48 months from the date of the award, the company said in a statement issued today, 1 January 2021.

NCC is engaged in the construction activities in the infrastructure sector. On a consolidated basis, NCC's net profit declined 11.5% to Rs 69.70 crore on a 11.9% fall in net sales to Rs 1,708.32 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019

