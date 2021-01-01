IRCTC gains on upgrading e-ticketing website, mobile app

IRCTC rose 1.07% to Rs 1,452.60 after the company launched upgraded e-ticketing website & mobile app for booking of online railway tickets.

The upgraded e-ticketing website & app was launched by Minister of Railways and Commerce & Industry and Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, Piyush Goyal on 31 December 2020. The booking of meals, retiring rooms and hotels has been integrated and can be directly along with the tickets.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Goyal said: "This Upgraded e-ticketing platform for booking of online Railway tickets, will enhance passenger convenience."

The upgraded and enhanced e-ticketing website & mobile app will provide predictive entry suggestions using artificial intelligence will be given to the passenger when he is entering the station or passenger. This will greatly reduce the hassle in searching stations and also save time in ticket booking. It will offer simpler checking of the refund status at the user accounts page. Earlier this feature was not easily accessible.

The company posted a 67.3% decline in net profit to Rs 32.63 crore in Q2 September 2020 from Rs 99.82 crore in Q2 September 2019. Net sales tumbled 82.7% to Rs 88.56 crore in Q2 September 2020 from Rs 513.37 crore in Q2 September 2019.

IRCTC, a Mini Ratna public sector enterprise under the administrative control of Ministry of Railways, is the sole entity authorized by Indian Railways (IR) to provide catering services to railways, online railway tickets and packaged drinking water at railway stations and trains in India. IRCTC operates in four business segments, namely, internet ticketing, catering, packaged drinking water and travel & tourism.

As of 30 September 2020, the Government of India held 87.40% stake in the company.

