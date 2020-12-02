NCC in demand after bagging fresh orders

NCC rose 2.24% to Rs 45.7 after the company said it received four new orders totaling Rs 3905 crore in November 2020.

One order of Rs 848 crore pertains to water division and balance three orders totaling to Rs 3057 crore pertain to building division, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The orders are received from central/state government agencies and do not include any internal orders. The projects need to be executed with in a period of 24 months to 42 months from the date of the award.

NCC is engaged in the construction activities in the infrastructure sector.

On a consolidated basis, NCC's net profit declined 21.4% to Rs 64.6 crore on a 12% fall in net sales to Rs 1708 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

