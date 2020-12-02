Tata Capital pares stake in Praj Inds

On Tuesday (1 December 2020), Tata Capital Financial Services sold 11,64,614 equity shares (0.63% equity) of Praj Industries at Rs 91.16 per share via bulk deal on the NSE.
As of 30 September 2020, Tata Capital Financial Services held 1,32,56,223 shares or 7.24% stake in Praj Industries.
On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit tumbled 29.4% to Rs 11.39 crore on a 11.5% fall in net sales to Rs 260.24 crore in Q2 FY21 over Q2 FY20.
Shares of Praj Industries were up 0.54% to Rs 93.40 on BSE.
Praj Industries is a global process solutions company that offers solutions to add significant value to bio-energy facilities, compressed biogas plants, critical process equipment & skids, brewery plants, industrial wastewater treatment systems and HiPurity water systems.
