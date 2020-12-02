F Born AG cuts stake held in Tata Coffee

On Tuesday (1 December 2020), F Born AG sold 22,21,734 equity shares (1.19% equity) of Tata Coffee at Rs 105.16 per share via bulk deal on the NSE.
As of 30 September 2020, F Born AG held 3594125 shares, or 1.92% stake, in Tata Coffee.
Tata Coffee's consolidated net profit rose 5.7% to Rs 42.40 crore on a 12.9% increase in net sales to Rs 543.43 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.
Shares of Tata Coffee rose 0.95% to Rs 106.70 on BSE.
Tata Coffee is a subsidiary of Tata Consumer Products. It is Asia's largest integrated coffee company, the second largest exporter of instant coffee and foremost producer of specialty coffee in India.
