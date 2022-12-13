Adani Cements unveils 'Geoclean' to offer innovative waste management solutions

Adani Cements in its commitment to building nations with goodness and with a richer understanding of nation-building with a focus on sustainability unveils 'Geoclean' which was erstwhile known as 'Geocycle'. 'Geoclean' through co-processing of waste contributes to a cleaner environment and conservation of natural resources through replacement of traditional fuels with alternate fuels & raw materials (AFR).

Geoclean is built on the foundation of sustainability and value enhancement of business through circular economy. It offers sustainable and innovative waste management solutions to the agricultural, industrial, and public/municipal sectors.

Through co-processing the waste from these sectors, it ensures the recovery of energy and recycling of materials from waste, leaving zero residues.

Geoclean targets to increase the Thermal Substitution Rate to 30% by 2027 for ACC and Ambuja Cements from previous year's 6% through co-processed ~3.7 million tonnes of alternative fuels. Geoclean is a pioneer in the industry in effectively utilising waste in kiln co-processing and has developed 14 co-processing facilities across India around AFR storage areas, feeding arrangement, and laboratories that support Adani Cement.

