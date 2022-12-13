TCS partners with Samagra Shiksha, Govt. of Gujarat

-
To impart new-age digital skills such as computational and design thinking to students and teachers
Tata Consultancy Services is partnering with Samagra Shiksha, Gujarat Council of School Education (SS - GCSE), Government of Gujarat, to train school students as well as teachers in new-age digital skills such as computational and design thinking.
Under this partnership, TCS' Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program will bring the company's flagship global initiatives - Ignite My Future and goIT - to students and teachers in Gujarat, helping build the next generation of thinkers and innovators.
The initiatives align with the National Education Policy (NEP 2020), and look to inculcate global citizenship in students, building empathy towards critical issues in society and opening their minds to become problem solvers. In addition, they will build awareness among students on STEM careers and prepare them for the upcoming digital economy
