Board of Ipca Laboratories allots 5 lakh equity shares to promoters

At meeting held on 02 September 2020

The Board of Ipca Laboratories at its meeting held on 02 September 2020 has allotted 5 lakh equity shares of Rs 2 each fully paid up for cash at a price of Rs 955 per share including a premium of Rs 953 per share aggregating to Rs 47.75 crore to members of promoters / promoter group of the company.

With this allotment, the paid up share capital of the company has increased to 12,68,52,109 equity shares of Rs.2/- each aggregating to Rs. 25,37,04,218.

