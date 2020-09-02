Board of Ipca Laboratories allots 5 lakh equity shares to promoters

-
ALSO READ
Ipca Laboratories increases production of APIs Hydroxychloroquine Sulphate and Chloroquine Phosphate
IPCA Labs spurts after USFDA partially lifts import ban for Chloroquine supply
Ipca Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 244.16% in the June 2020 quarter
Ipca Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 12.72% in the March 2020 quarter
IPCA Labs slips after Q4 PAT declines 14%
-
At meeting held on 02 September 2020The Board of Ipca Laboratories at its meeting held on 02 September 2020 has allotted 5 lakh equity shares of Rs 2 each fully paid up for cash at a price of Rs 955 per share including a premium of Rs 953 per share aggregating to Rs 47.75 crore to members of promoters / promoter group of the company.
With this allotment, the paid up share capital of the company has increased to 12,68,52,109 equity shares of Rs.2/- each aggregating to Rs. 25,37,04,218.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU