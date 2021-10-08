Information Technology stocks rise

Information Technology stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index increasing 507.19 points or 1.44% at 35622.43 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Persistent Systems Ltd (up 6.09%), Brightcom Group Ltd (up 4.36%),Zensar Technologies Ltd (up 3.56%),Mindtree Ltd (up 3.23%),Aptech Ltd (up 3.18%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Mphasis Ltd (up 2.93%), Firstsource Solutions Ltd (up 2.49%), Xchanging Solutions Ltd (up 2.43%), Indiamart Intermesh Ltd (up 2.28%), and Coforge Ltd (up 2.24%).

On the other hand, NELCO Ltd (down 4.99%), AGC Networks Ltd (down 1.83%), and Tata Elxsi Ltd (down 1.76%) turned lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 354.26 or 0.59% at 60032.09.

The Nifty 50 index was up 115.2 points or 0.65% at 17905.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 208.26 points or 0.72% at 29296.83.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 52.43 points or 0.58% at 9045.16.

On BSE,1863 shares were trading in green, 850 were trading in red and 100 were unchanged.

