Business Standard

Infosys partners with Sandwell Council to launch digital learning platform for community engagement

Capital Market 

Infosys announced a partnership with Sandwell Council to launch its Springboard digital learning platform in the region, making it available to Sandwell residents, colleges and schools.

Springboard is Infosys' flagship digital learning platform designed to empower people, communities, and society with skills to be successful in the 21st century.

The platform features content spanning digital learning, emerging technologies, and life skills, and is led by a team of experts through collaborations with curriculum partners, non-profits, and a global network of leading educational institutions

First Published: Fri, March 17 2023. 14:51 IST

