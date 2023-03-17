Infosys partners with Sandwell Council to launch digital learning platform for community engagement

Infosys announced a partnership with Sandwell Council to launch its Springboard digital learning platform in the region, making it available to Sandwell residents, colleges and schools.

Springboard is Infosys' flagship digital learning platform designed to empower people, communities, and society with skills to be successful in the 21st century.

The platform features content spanning digital learning, emerging technologies, and life skills, and is led by a team of experts through collaborations with curriculum partners, non-profits, and a global network of leading educational institutions

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)