Infosys partners with Sandwell Council to launch digital learning platform for community engagement

Springboard is Infosys' flagship digital learning platform designed to empower people, communities, and society with skills to be successful in the 21st century.
The platform features content spanning digital learning, emerging technologies, and life skills, and is led by a team of experts through collaborations with curriculum partners, non-profits, and a global network of leading educational institutions
