Maruti Suzuki India launches S-CNG version of Brezza

Maruti Suzuki India has launched the All New Brezza with S-CNG technology for today's cool new generation.

The All New Hot and Techy Brezza S-CNG is designed to offer an eco-friendly motoring experience to customers while being loaded with features such as an Electric Sunroof, Cruise Control, SmartPlay Pro Infotainment System with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Keyless Push Start and more.

