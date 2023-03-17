Muthoot Finance allots 935 equity shares under ESOP

JUST IN
Capital Market 

Muthoot Finance through a circular resolution passed on 16 March 2022, has allotted 935 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each under Muthoot ESOP 2013.

Post allotment, the Company's paid-up capital will be increased from Rs. 4,01,44,72,960 consisting of 40,14,47,296 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each to Rs. 4,01,44,82,310 consisting of 40,14,48,231 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each

First Published: Fri, March 17 2023. 14:47 IST

