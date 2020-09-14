JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Board of Munjal Auto Industries approves change in CFO
Business Standard

Neil Industries standalone net profit rises 59.26% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 59.88% to Rs 0.67 crore

Net profit of Neil Industries rose 59.26% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 59.88% to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.671.67 -60 OPM %88.0621.56 -PBDT0.590.38 55 PBT0.580.37 57 NP0.430.27 59

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, September 14 2020. 16:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU