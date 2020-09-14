Neil Industries standalone net profit rises 59.26% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 59.88% to Rs 0.67 croreNet profit of Neil Industries rose 59.26% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 59.88% to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.671.67 -60 OPM %88.0621.56 -PBDT0.590.38 55 PBT0.580.37 57 NP0.430.27 59
