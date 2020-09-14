Neil Industries standalone net profit rises 59.26% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 59.88% to Rs 0.67 crore

Net profit of Neil Industries rose 59.26% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 59.88% to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.671.6788.0621.560.590.380.580.370.430.27

