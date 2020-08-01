JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

ISMT reports consolidated net loss of Rs 79.11 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

NELCO consolidated net profit declines 45.56% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 1.56% to Rs 49.52 crore

Net profit of NELCO declined 45.56% to Rs 1.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 1.56% to Rs 49.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 48.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales49.5248.76 2 OPM %20.2521.72 -PBDT7.897.90 0 PBT2.493.33 -25 NP1.843.38 -46

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, August 01 2020. 09:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU