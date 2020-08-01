NELCO consolidated net profit declines 45.56% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 1.56% to Rs 49.52 crore

Net profit of NELCO declined 45.56% to Rs 1.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 1.56% to Rs 49.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 48.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.49.5248.7620.2521.727.897.902.493.331.843.38

