Jyotirgamya Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Proaim Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.26 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Asian Flora reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.13 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Crown Tours reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Madhuveer Com 18 Network reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Madhuveer Com 18 Network reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Reported sales nilNet Loss of Jyotirgamya Enterprises reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales00.19 -100 00.52 -100 OPM %0-115.79 -0-26.92 - PBDT-0.04-0.19 79 -0.04-0.11 64 PBT-0.04-0.19 79 -0.05-0.13 62 NP-0.04-0.19 79 -0.05-0.13 62
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU