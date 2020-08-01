ISMT reports consolidated net loss of Rs 79.11 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 42.49% to Rs 270.70 crore

Net Loss of ISMT reported to Rs 79.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 81.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 42.49% to Rs 270.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 470.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 240.43 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 237.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 28.66% to Rs 1300.40 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1822.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

