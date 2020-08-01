63 Moons Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.89 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
63 Moons Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 59.20 crore in the March 2020 quarter
63 Moons Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 14.82 crore in the December 2019 quarter
NCLAT sets asides govt plea to supersede 63 Moons Technologies board
Information Technology shares fall
Information Technology shares gain
-
Sales decline 44.18% to Rs 35.87 croreNet Loss of 63 Moons Technologies reported to Rs 3.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 11.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 44.18% to Rs 35.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 64.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales35.8764.26 -44 OPM %-68.66-60.49 -PBDT0.78-6.25 LP PBT-4.34-11.80 63 NP-3.89-11.10 65
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU