NELCO Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

GIC Housing Finance Ltd, Sequent Scientific Ltd, Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd and Titagarh Wagons Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 June 2021.

NELCO Ltd surged 13.67% to Rs 369.55 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 64575 shares in the past one month.

GIC Housing Finance Ltd spiked 11.71% to Rs 169.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 86375 shares in the past one month.

Sequent Scientific Ltd soared 10.26% to Rs 321.85. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 99860 shares in the past one month.

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd added 8.99% to Rs 344.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18984 shares in the past one month.

Titagarh Wagons Ltd jumped 7.45% to Rs 74.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.38 lakh shares in the past one month.

