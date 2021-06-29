Aster DM Health signs all-cash deal with Hindustan Drug

-
ALSO READ
Aster DM Healthcare consolidates subsidiaries operating in UAE
Aster DM Healthcare signs share purchase agreement with Hindustan Drug House
Aster DM Healthcare skids after Q4 PAT tumbles 20% to Rs 117 cr
Aster DM Healthcare acquires 16% in Alfaone Medicals
Aster DM Healthcare consolidated net profit declines 19.62% in the March 2021 quarter
-
Aster DM Healthcare entered into a share purchase agreement with Hindustan Drug House, a partnership firm which is in process of converting into a private limited company.
Aster DM Healthcare shall invest in 86% of the paid-up equity share capital of the converted private limited company. The cash transaction is worth Rs 16.70 crore and is expected to be completed within 75 days.
The company plans to expand business into the growing pharmaceutical distribution segment by establishing supply chain and distribution network to sell into channels such as retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, hospitals and clinics.
Hindustan Drug House is into whole-sale, supply and distribution of pharmaceutical products.
Aster DM Healthcare's consolidated net profit dropped 20.2% to Rs 116.72 crore on 4.8% rise in net sales to Rs 2,390.88 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.
Aster DM Healthcare operates in various segments of the healthcare industry, which include hospitals, clinics and retail pharmacies, and provides healthcare services to patients across economic segments in various gulf corporation council (GCC) states through its various brands, such as Aster, Medcare and Access.
Shares of Aster DM Healthcare lost 0.61% to Rs 154.75 on BSE. The strip traded in the range of Rs 154.40 to Rs 157 so far.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU