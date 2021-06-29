Volumes soar at HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd counter

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd recorded volume of 1095.13 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 708.82 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.55 lakh shares

Godrej Industries Ltd, Sequent Scientific Ltd, Godrej Agrovet Ltd, Dalmia Bharat Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 29 June 2021.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd recorded volume of 1095.13 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 708.82 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.55 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.19% to Rs.697.30. Volumes stood at 2.17 lakh shares in the last session.

Godrej Industries Ltd recorded volume of 151.78 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 322.39 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 47079 shares. The stock lost 0.86% to Rs.574.50. Volumes stood at 44072 shares in the last session.

Sequent Scientific Ltd saw volume of 6.65 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 73852 shares. The stock increased 11.15% to Rs.324.45. Volumes stood at 2.72 lakh shares in the last session.

Godrej Agrovet Ltd recorded volume of 17.04 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 7.59 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.25 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.72% to Rs.634.20. Volumes stood at 50530 shares in the last session.

Dalmia Bharat Ltd notched up volume of 22863 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.89 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5872 shares. The stock rose 0.06% to Rs.1,868.40. Volumes stood at 3579 shares in the last session.

