Nestle India ED and CFO David McDaniel resigns

The FMCG major on Friday (30 September 2022) said that David Steven McDaniel, executive director - finance & control and chief financial officer (CFO), shall demit office effective from 1 March 2023.

McDaniel will be taking up a new assignment with a NestlAffiliate, the company stated.

Svetlana Boldina, currently Head of Finance and Control, NestlIndonesia, has been nominated to succeed David McDaniel as executive director - finance & control and chief financial officer effective from 1 March 2023, subject to approvals.

Svetlana Boldina is a Russian National having worked in the Nestlmarkets in Russia, Eastern Europe and Indonesia with strong operational experience and an excellent track record in the NestlGroup.

Nestle India manufactures internationally famous brand names such as Nescaf Maggi, Milkybar, Kit Kat, Bar-One, Milkmaid and Nestea and in recent years the company has also introduced products of daily consumption and use such as NestlMilk, NestlSlim Milk, NestlDahi and NestlJeera Raita.

The company reported a 4.32% decline in net profit to Rs 515.34 crore on 16.1% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 4,036.57 crore in Q2 CY22 over Q2 CY21.

Shares of Nestle India were up 0.25% to Rs 19,026.80 on the BSE.

