Volumes jump at SRF Ltd counter

JSW Energy Ltd, Power Finance Corporation Ltd, Rites Ltd, Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 30 September 2022.

SRF Ltd witnessed volume of 7.36 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 19.35 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 38057 shares. The stock dropped 3.29% to Rs.2,462.70. Volumes stood at 42709 shares in the last session.

JSW Energy Ltd notched up volume of 15.39 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 15.45 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 99634 shares. The stock slipped 0.67% to Rs.297.00. Volumes stood at 88203 shares in the last session.

Power Finance Corporation Ltd clocked volume of 11.4 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.07 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.29% to Rs.104.50. Volumes stood at 2.97 lakh shares in the last session.

Rites Ltd recorded volume of 79101 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 1.61 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 49221 shares. The stock lost 0.68% to Rs.322.10. Volumes stood at 2.17 lakh shares in the last session.

Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd recorded volume of 1.42 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 1.48 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 95755 shares. The stock gained 3.66% to Rs.49.55. Volumes stood at 22754 shares in the last session.

