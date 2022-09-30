JUST IN
Bajaj Electricals rises on Rs 332 cr order win
Business Standard

Volumes jump at SRF Ltd counter

Capital Market 

JSW Energy Ltd, Power Finance Corporation Ltd, Rites Ltd, Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 30 September 2022.

SRF Ltd witnessed volume of 7.36 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 19.35 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 38057 shares. The stock dropped 3.29% to Rs.2,462.70. Volumes stood at 42709 shares in the last session.

JSW Energy Ltd notched up volume of 15.39 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 15.45 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 99634 shares. The stock slipped 0.67% to Rs.297.00. Volumes stood at 88203 shares in the last session.

Power Finance Corporation Ltd clocked volume of 11.4 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.07 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.29% to Rs.104.50. Volumes stood at 2.97 lakh shares in the last session.

Rites Ltd recorded volume of 79101 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 1.61 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 49221 shares. The stock lost 0.68% to Rs.322.10. Volumes stood at 2.17 lakh shares in the last session.

Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd recorded volume of 1.42 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 1.48 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 95755 shares. The stock gained 3.66% to Rs.49.55. Volumes stood at 22754 shares in the last session.

First Published: Fri, September 30 2022. 11:00 IST

