Capital Goods stocks edge lower

Capital Goods stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index decreasing 473.33 points or 2.17% at 21313.06 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Carborundum Universal Ltd (down 7.11%), Larsen & Toubro Ltd (down 3.38%),Bharat Electronics Ltd (down 3.33%),SKF India Ltd (down 3.2%),Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (down 3.11%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were ABB India Ltd (down 2.85%), Bharat Forge Ltd (down 2.83%), Timken India Ltd (down 2.4%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 2.35%), and GMR Infrastructure Ltd (down 1.79%).

On the other hand, Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd (up 5.92%), Honeywell Automation India Ltd (up 4.74%), and Schaeffler India Ltd (up 0.14%) turned up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 964.33 or 1.89% at 49925.43.

The Nifty 50 index was down 259.65 points or 1.73% at 14722.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 181 points or 0.91% at 19682.41.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 87.23 points or 1.31% at 6593.42.

On BSE,1001 shares were trading in green, 1920 were trading in red and 159 were unchanged.

