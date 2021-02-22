Information Technology shares slide

Information Technology stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index falling 567.07 points or 2.23% at 24877.14 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, 3i Infotech Ltd (down 4.88%), Tech Mahindra Ltd (down 4.23%),Aptech Ltd (down 4.19%),Tata Elxsi Ltd (down 4.18%),Birlasoft Ltd (down 3.76%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Mindtree Ltd (down 3.54%), Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd (down 3.42%), HCL Infosystems Ltd (down 3.31%), L&T Technology Services Ltd (down 3.29%), and Coforge Ltd (down 3.18%).

On the other hand, Sonata Software Ltd (up 16.08%), Cyient Ltd (up 8.31%), and Tanla Platforms Ltd (up 5%) moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 964.33 or 1.89% at 49925.43.

The Nifty 50 index was down 259.65 points or 1.73% at 14722.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 181 points or 0.91% at 19682.41.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 87.23 points or 1.31% at 6593.42.

On BSE,1001 shares were trading in green, 1920 were trading in red and 159 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)