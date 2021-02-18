New India Assurance Company Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

General Insurance Corporation of India, Central Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank and Union Bank of India are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 February 2021.

General Insurance Corporation of India, Central Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank and Union Bank of India are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 February 2021.

New India Assurance Company Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 164.2 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 51948 shares in the past one month.

General Insurance Corporation of India surged 19.97% to Rs 170.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45704 shares in the past one month.

Central Bank of India spiked 19.96% to Rs 24.04. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 81.93 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22.66 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indian Overseas Bank spurt 19.95% to Rs 19. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 77.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24.01 lakh shares in the past one month.

Union Bank of India jumped 14.02% to Rs 43.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 70.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.75 lakh shares in the past one month.

