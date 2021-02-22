Volumes jump at Sonata Software Ltd counter

Sonata Software Ltd saw volume of 47.75 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.59 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.72 lakh shares

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd, Jagran Prakashan Ltd, Zydus Wellness Ltd, Chalet Hotels Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 22 February 2021.

Sonata Software Ltd saw volume of 47.75 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.59 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.72 lakh shares. The stock increased 15.96% to Rs.464.20. Volumes stood at 2.29 lakh shares in the last session.

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd registered volume of 3.01 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.85 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 25383 shares. The stock rose 10.24% to Rs.1,875.50. Volumes stood at 28492 shares in the last session.

Jagran Prakashan Ltd recorded volume of 87.14 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10.70 lakh shares. The stock gained 10.41% to Rs.54.10. Volumes stood at 15.29 lakh shares in the last session.

Zydus Wellness Ltd witnessed volume of 2.31 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.02 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 28880 shares. The stock increased 0.05% to Rs.1,890.00. Volumes stood at 37654 shares in the last session.

Chalet Hotels Ltd witnessed volume of 7.85 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.41 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.45 lakh shares. The stock dropped 2.89% to Rs.167.95. Volumes stood at 1.14 lakh shares in the last session.

