Newgen Software Technologies consolidated net profit declines 20.41% in the June 2019 quarter

Sales rise 23.01% to Rs 130.97 croreNet profit of Newgen Software Technologies declined 20.41% to Rs 3.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 3.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. Sales rose 23.01% to Rs 130.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 106.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2019Jun. 2018% Var.Sales130.97106.47 23 OPM %5.910.53 -PBDT8.866.39 39 PBT4.044.93 -18 NP3.083.87 -20
