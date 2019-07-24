Newgen Software Technologies consolidated net profit declines 20.41% in the June 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 23.01% to Rs 130.97 crore

Net profit of Newgen Software Technologies declined 20.41% to Rs 3.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 3.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. Sales rose 23.01% to Rs 130.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 106.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2019Jun. 2018% Var.Sales130.97106.47 23 OPM %5.910.53 -PBDT8.866.39 39 PBT4.044.93 -18 NP3.083.87 -20

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, July 24 2019. 16:32 IST

