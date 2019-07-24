Coromandel Engineering Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.77 crore in the June 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 21.29% to Rs 12.42 croreNet Loss of Coromandel Engineering Company reported to Rs 2.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against net loss of Rs 2.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. Sales rose 21.29% to Rs 12.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 10.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2019Jun. 2018% Var.Sales12.4210.24 21 OPM %-1.45-8.59 -PBDT-1.87-1.75 -7 PBT-2.77-2.64 -5 NP-2.77-2.64 -5
