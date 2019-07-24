KSB standalone net profit rises 29.91% in the June 2019 quarter

Sales rise 19.01% to Rs 301.80 croreNet profit of KSB rose 29.91% to Rs 27.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 21.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. Sales rose 19.01% to Rs 301.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 253.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2019Jun. 2018% Var.Sales301.80253.60 19 OPM %10.6411.28 -PBDT39.3037.90 4 PBT29.0028.10 3 NP27.8021.40 30
