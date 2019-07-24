Umang Dairies standalone net profit rises 124.62% in the June 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 4.35% to Rs 50.41 croreNet profit of Umang Dairies rose 124.62% to Rs 1.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. Sales rose 4.35% to Rs 50.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 48.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2019Jun. 2018% Var.Sales50.4148.31 4 OPM %6.655.57 -PBDT2.991.77 69 PBT2.040.92 122 NP1.460.65 125
