JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Canara Bank consolidated net profit rises 12.43% in the June 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Umang Dairies standalone net profit rises 124.62% in the June 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 4.35% to Rs 50.41 crore

Net profit of Umang Dairies rose 124.62% to Rs 1.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. Sales rose 4.35% to Rs 50.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 48.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2019Jun. 2018% Var.Sales50.4148.31 4 OPM %6.655.57 -PBDT2.991.77 69 PBT2.040.92 122 NP1.460.65 125

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, July 24 2019. 16:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU