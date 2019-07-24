Tube Investments of India consolidated net profit rises 27.94% in the June 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 6.60% to Rs 1315.24 croreNet profit of Tube Investments of India rose 27.94% to Rs 76.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 59.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. Sales declined 6.60% to Rs 1315.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 1408.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2019Jun. 2018% Var.Sales1315.241408.22 -7 OPM %12.369.51 -PBDT164.45130.19 26 PBT120.2790.42 33 NP76.3859.70 28
