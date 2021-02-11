L&T Construction secures order from Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation

Under railways strategic business group of transport infra business

The Railways Strategic Business Group of Transportation Infrastructure business of L&T Construction has also secured an order from Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRCL).

Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRCL) is the nodal agency responsible for the implementation of the Kanpur and Agra Metro projects that are being funded through equity participation by the Government of India and Government of Uttar Pradesh and loans from bilateral/multilateral agencies.

The scope of works includes Design, Installation, Testing Et Commissioning of Ballastless Track of Standard Gauge in 4 Corridors in Elevated as well as Underground sections of Kanpur and Agra Metro Projects along with supply of fastening systems and associated Ballasted/Ballastless Tracks in 4 Depots. This order has been secured against stiff competition from various local and major multi-national companies. This win vindicates L&T's position as a leader in Ballastless Track Technology in India.

