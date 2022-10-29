NGL Fine Chem consolidated net profit declines 66.43% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 13.59% to Rs 67.72 crore

Net profit of NGL Fine Chem declined 66.43% to Rs 4.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 13.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 13.59% to Rs 67.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 78.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.67.7278.3713.5121.919.5021.156.2618.964.6713.91

