NGL Fine Chem consolidated net profit declines 66.43% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 13.59% to Rs 67.72 croreNet profit of NGL Fine Chem declined 66.43% to Rs 4.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 13.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 13.59% to Rs 67.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 78.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales67.7278.37 -14 OPM %13.5121.91 -PBDT9.5021.15 -55 PBT6.2618.96 -67 NP4.6713.91 -66
