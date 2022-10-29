JUST IN
Zenotech Laboratories standalone net profit rises 191.58% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 33.19% to Rs 9.27 crore

Net profit of Zenotech Laboratories rose 191.58% to Rs 2.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 33.19% to Rs 9.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales9.276.96 33 OPM %54.0543.82 -PBDT5.662.75 106 PBT3.850.95 305 NP2.770.95 192

First Published: Sat, October 29 2022. 08:05 IST

