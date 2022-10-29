JUST IN
Business Standard

IFB Industries consolidated net profit declines 1.91% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 12.98% to Rs 1118.28 crore

Net profit of IFB Industries declined 1.91% to Rs 24.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 24.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 12.98% to Rs 1118.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 989.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1118.28989.78 13 OPM %6.227.10 -PBDT67.2167.28 0 PBT38.1836.82 4 NP24.1224.59 -2

First Published: Sat, October 29 2022. 08:05 IST

