IFB Industries consolidated net profit declines 1.91% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of IFB Industries declined 1.91% to Rs 24.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 24.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 12.98% to Rs 1118.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 989.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

