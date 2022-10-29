Sree Maruthi Marine Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.26 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sree Maruthi Marine Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the June 2022 quarter
SignCatch and Worldline India join hands to digitize MSME brands, wholesalers and retailers on SuperApp Bech
Basic materials stocks rise
AMD Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Lupin signs pact to supply five biosimilars in Philippines
-
Sales rise 244.44% to Rs 0.31 croreNet Loss of Sree Maruthi Marine Industries reported to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 244.44% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.310.09 244 OPM %-74.19-111.11 -PBDT-0.23-0.10 -130 PBT-0.26-0.12 -117 NP-0.26-0.12 -117
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU