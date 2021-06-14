Adani Enterprises Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd, Zensar Technologies Ltd and DFM Foods Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 June 2021.

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd, Zensar Technologies Ltd and DFM Foods Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 June 2021.

Adani Enterprises Ltd lost 11.69% to Rs 1414.2 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 19.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.78 lakh shares in the past one month.

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd crashed 11.52% to Rs 742.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 30.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.45 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd tumbled 11.02% to Rs 67.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 180.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 53.67 lakh shares in the past one month.

Zensar Technologies Ltd pared 6.87% to Rs 289.9. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 36.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45155 shares in the past one month.

DFM Foods Ltd fell 6.61% to Rs 408.35. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41851 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)