Utilties stocks edge higher

Utilties stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Utilities index increasing 30.78 points or 1.3% at 2406.34 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, NLC India Ltd (up 9.4%), Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (up 6.93%),SJVN Ltd (up 3.88%),BF Utilities Ltd (up 3.84%),Rattanindia Power Ltd (up 3.74%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 3.07%), Torrent Power Ltd (up 2.91%), NHPC Ltd (up 2.83%), NTPC Ltd (up 2.8%), and GE T&D India Ltd (up 2.47%).

On the other hand, Tata Power Company Ltd (down 1.6%), JSW Energy Ltd (down 1.24%), and Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd (down 1%) turned lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 333.62 or 0.68% at 48828.19.

The Nifty 50 index was down 87.75 points or 0.59% at 14763.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 80.49 points or 0.36% at 22686.66.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 12.8 points or 0.18% at 7214.58.

On BSE,1551 shares were trading in green, 825 were trading in red and 111 were unchanged.

