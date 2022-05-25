Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

-
ALSO READ
Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Emkay Global Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 1445.60% in the December 2021 quarter
Emkay Global spurts after Q3 PAT soars to Rs 19 cr
PTC India Financial Services Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
-
Globus Spirits Ltd, Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd, Gokul Refoils and Solvent Ltd and Pitti Engineering Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 May 2022.
Globus Spirits Ltd, Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd, Gokul Refoils and Solvent Ltd and Pitti Engineering Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 May 2022.
Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd crashed 20.00% to Rs 87.8 at 14:22 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 68397 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5978 shares in the past one month.
Globus Spirits Ltd lost 17.19% to Rs 977. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 95126 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22247 shares in the past one month.
Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd tumbled 12.13% to Rs 57.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.27 lakh shares in the past one month.
Gokul Refoils and Solvent Ltd slipped 9.54% to Rs 34.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 42857 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.21 lakh shares in the past one month.
Pitti Engineering Ltd plummeted 9.48% to Rs 244.8. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.9 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 63641 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU