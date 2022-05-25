Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Globus Spirits Ltd, Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd, Gokul Refoils and Solvent Ltd and Pitti Engineering Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 May 2022.

Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd crashed 20.00% to Rs 87.8 at 14:22 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 68397 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5978 shares in the past one month.

Globus Spirits Ltd lost 17.19% to Rs 977. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 95126 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22247 shares in the past one month.

Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd tumbled 12.13% to Rs 57.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.27 lakh shares in the past one month.

Gokul Refoils and Solvent Ltd slipped 9.54% to Rs 34.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 42857 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.21 lakh shares in the past one month.

Pitti Engineering Ltd plummeted 9.48% to Rs 244.8. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.9 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 63641 shares in the past one month.

