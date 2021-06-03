NHPC schedules board meeting to consider fund raising

NHPC said that meeting of board of directors of the company is scheduled on 10 June 2021, to consider and approve proposal to raise debt up to Rs 4300 crore during financial year 2021-22.

The fund raising will be through issuance of corporate bonds in one or more series/tranches on private placement basis and/or raising of Term Loans/External Commercial Borrowings (ECB) in suitable tranches.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 2 June 2021. Shares of NHPC rose 0.19% to settle at Rs 25.80 yesterday.

NHPC is engaged in electric power generation by hydroelectric power plants. The firm is also engaged in contracts, project management and consultancy works.

