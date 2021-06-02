Transport Corporation of India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Capri Global Capital Ltd, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd, DFM Foods Ltd and Responsive Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 June 2021.

Transport Corporation of India Ltd tumbled 7.90% to Rs 440.35 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 67497 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54066 shares in the past one month.

Capri Global Capital Ltd lost 4.29% to Rs 525. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 24627 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31314 shares in the past one month.

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd crashed 4.16% to Rs 103.65. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.44 lakh shares in the past one month.

DFM Foods Ltd dropped 3.91% to Rs 397. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 35164 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17826 shares in the past one month.

Responsive Industries Ltd plummeted 3.88% to Rs 150. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 34225 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11998 shares in the past one month.

